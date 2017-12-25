With The Pelicans 109-94 Win Over Miami They Win Two Straight, Could Be 4 With Upcoming Scheldule

The Pelicans bench contributed in a major fashion to lighten the load on the starters scoring 43 points led by guard Ian Clark’s 19. New Orleans had 6 Pelicans in double figures as far as scoring goes & it was a very simple win for the team.
New Orleans Pelicans Scoring Breakdown
-Ian Clark 19 pts
-Anthony Davis 17 pts 6 rebs
-DeMarcus Cousins 16 pts 7 rebs 8 asts
-ETWaun Moore 15 pts
-Jrue Holiday 13 pts 6 rebs 4 asts
-Darius Miller 12 pts
The Pelicans win 2 of 4 on that 4 game road trip & now head back home with a favorable schedule ahead for them to build wins on. The Pells next 3 games are all at home against the likes of:
The Brooklyn Nets (12-20) Wednesday night
The Dallas Mavericks (9-25) Friday night
& The New York Knicks (17-15) Saturday night
I do realize that New Orleans is a 8-7 home team but this stretch of games could put the Pelicans on the right path heading into 2018. If the Pells do not start winning more games & playing better as a team this will invite more Anthony Davis trade rumors & DeMarcus Cousins could begin to waver in his decision to remain in New Orleans despite reports to the opposite. The current regime of Al Gentry & VP/GM Dell Demps jobs are on the line if this team doesn’t improve & stops playing the middling style of ball we’ve been watching.
Now is most certainly the time for the New Orleans Pelicans to dig in & put together a nice string of wins to bring the new year in on.
