The Pells Get 3 In A Row With 117-112 Win Over Indiana

The New Orleans Pelicans faced off with the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night at The Bankers Field House. The Pelicans came in looking for a third straight road win plus an opportunity to get above 500 for the first time in three years (1st in Gentry’s tenure). The Pacers were able to fire off early scoring 75 points in the first half of the game, looking like they would shoot New Orleans out of the gym.

BUT New Orleans went into the locker room, made the adjustments & then came out dominated the second half (56 pts) behind the excellent play of Anthony Davis. Davis led the Pells with 37 pts 14 rebs shooting 14-18 from the field & 4-5 from 3 point land in 41 minutes. Boogie Cousins did his thing as well for New Orleans adding 32 points & 13 rebs in 38 minutes of action as New Orleans top Indiana 117-112.

Once again Jrue Holiday continues to look mediocre offensively adding only 10 pts on 4-9 shooting,he hasn’t been able to nail a three pointer in four straight games. Holiday also could have sealed the game at the free throw line late in the game twice going (2-4) on free throws being bailed out by A.D. & Cousins both times. The other role players like Darius Miller scored 12 & Jameer Nelson added 10 in a good win which had 14 lead changes.

The Pacers top scorers were Miles Turner 21 pts & Victor Oladipo 15 pts. The Pelicans shot 44-87 (50%) from the field tonight 14-35 (40%) from downtown. The Pells had 13 turnovers only had 2 in the 2nd half & scored 52 points in the paint to control the game.

Next up for New Orleans (6-5) is last away game of the 4 game swing at The Toronto Raptors (5-4)