BUT New Orleans went into the locker room, made the adjustments & then came out dominated the second half (56 pts) behind the excellent play of Anthony Davis. Davis led the Pells with 37 pts 14 rebs shooting 14-18 from the field & 4-5 from 3 point land in 41 minutes. Boogie Cousins did his thing as well for New Orleans adding 32 points & 13 rebs in 38 minutes of action as New Orleans top Indiana 117-112.
Once again Jrue Holiday continues to look mediocre offensively adding only 10 pts on 4-9 shooting,he hasn’t been able to nail a three pointer in four straight games. Holiday also could have sealed the game at the free throw line late in the game twice going (2-4) on free throws being bailed out by A.D. & Cousins both times. The other role players like Darius Miller scored 12 & Jameer Nelson added 10 in a good win which had 14 lead changes.
The Pacers top scorers were Miles Turner 21 pts & Victor Oladipo 15 pts. The Pelicans shot 44-87 (50%) from the field tonight 14-35 (40%) from downtown. The Pells had 13 turnovers only had 2 in the 2nd half & scored 52 points in the paint to control the game.
Next up for New Orleans (6-5) is last away game of the 4 game swing at The Toronto Raptors (5-4)
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: The Pells Get 3 In A Row With 117-112 Win Over Indiana