The Pelicans Try To Rebound After Embarrassing 115-99 Loss To Orlando

The New Orleans Pelicans coming off an impressive 2 game winning streak met a very Hot shooting & young Orlando Club that ran them completely out the gym 115-99. The Pells turned back to their unimpressive non defensive & turnover prone selves Monday night.

The Orlando Magic shot over 50% from the field & 47% from 3 point land against New Orleans. The Magic 16-34(47.1%) from downtown while New Orleans 7-28 (25%) separated themselves from New Orleans. The Pells transition defensive still stinks & they continue to turn the ball over 20 times versus Orlando.

The Head Coach Of The New Orleans Pelicans Al Gentry said “We sucked” when asked about their defense, “We allowed to many open shots & We must get in their air space.” A visibly upset Gentry continue to site consistency as his team drops below 500% again after getting there for the 1st time in 2 years.

Anthony Davis played outstanding as usual scoring 39 pts 10 rebs in 41 minutes, but no one else played well.

DeMarcus Cousins who took responsibility for the loss scored a mediocre 12 pts 12 rebs on 5-14 fg shooting in 39 minutes. The Others led by Jrue Holiday struggled 11 pts 8 rebs in 35 mins, Etwaun Moore scored 8 pts so did Dante Cunningham.

The Magic took it to New Orleans as five of their players were in double figures led by Fournier, Vucevic & Simmons who all had 20 pts apiece. The Pells drop to 3-4 as the Orlando climbs to 5-2.

Next Up for New Orleans are The Minnesota Timber-Wolves who lead the Northwest Division at 4-3. Can The Pelicans defeat the T-Wolves and get back to 500 in The Smoothie King Center?

Only time will tell when the Pells will be able to put it all together but right now inconsistency is the word of the day for New Orleans.