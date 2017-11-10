The Pelicans Lose Hard Fought Game 122-118 To Toronto, Snapping 3 Game Winning Streak

Toronto,CN- The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Toronto Raptors in The Air Canada Centre with The Raptors winning it 122-118. The game was a tough, exciting & hard-fought back & forth affair until DeMar DeRozan 33 pts took over late. The nasty habit of New Orleans allowing opposing teams shooters to take wide open shots continued as Toronto took advantage of it.

New Orleans should have won this game tonight versus Toronto but could not hit the clutch shots & get the clutch stops when it mattered. The Pells were led by Jrue Holiday who exploded out of his shell for a game high 34 pts & 11 ast. Boogie Cousins struggled early before get going later as he added 20 pts 15 rebs & 7 turn-overs while Anthony Davis added a ho-hum 18 pts 7 reb affair.

The role players like Dante Cunningham scored 11 pts on a 4-4 night & ETWaun Moore added 13 in 29 minutes. The Pells shot 44-82 (54%) from the field & 13-31 (42%) from downtown. New Orleans even won the paint war 58-46 against Toronto who had only 2 other players besides DeRozan in double figures (Ibaka 19 pts, Lowry 18 pts).

With the loss the Pelicans 3 game winning streak is snapped & the team falls back to 500 (6-6) as they headed back home to prepare for the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5 ovr 2-1 away). The Pelicans start a three game home stand starting with the L.A. Clippers followed by Atlanta Hawks & finish up against the Raptors again.