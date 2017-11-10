The Pelicans Lose Hard Fought Game 122-118 To Toronto, Snapping 3 Game Winning Streak

New Orleans should have won this game tonight versus Toronto but could not hit the clutch shots & get the clutch stops when it mattered. The Pells were led by Jrue Holiday who exploded out of his shell for a game high 34 pts & 11 ast. Boogie Cousins struggled early before get going later as he added 20 pts 15 rebs & 7 turn-overs while Anthony Davis added a ho-hum 18 pts 7 reb affair.
The role players like Dante Cunningham scored 11 pts on a 4-4 night & ETWaun Moore added 13 in 29 minutes. The Pells shot 44-82 (54%) from the field & 13-31 (42%) from downtown. New Orleans even won the paint war 58-46 against Toronto who had only 2 other players besides DeRozan in double figures (Ibaka 19 pts, Lowry 18 pts).
With the loss the Pelicans 3 game winning streak is snapped & the team falls back to 500 (6-6) as they headed back home to prepare for the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5 ovr 2-1 away). The Pelicans start a three game home stand starting with the L.A. Clippers followed by Atlanta Hawks & finish up against the Raptors again.
