Pelicans Top Mavs 99-94, Snapping 2 Game Slide

The New Orleans Pelicans fought thru another ugly, hard & grind it out game against the 1-8 Dallas Mavericks Friday night. The Pells were in some spots in this game up by double figures winning every quarter except the fourth. The Pelicans continued to struggle shooting the three tonight 9-34(26.5%) but luckily so did Dallas 7-29(24.1%).

The main thing that lead to a 99-94 victory for New Orleans was points in the paint 50 to Dallas’s 40.

The top scorers for the Pells were Anthony Davis 30 pts 13 rebs in 40 mins & DeMarcus Cousins 20 pts 22 rebs & 7 ast in 39 mins. Once again Jrue Holiday continues to look awful with 6 pts 8 ast 8 rebs in 38 mins of action plus 0-4 from downtown tonight.

Holiday hasn’t made a three pointer in 2 games now but he has company with his terrible play as starting guard Etwaun Moore is the picture of inconsistent play 11 pts.

The grind father scored 1o off the bench with Darius Miller’s 9 pts. The Mavericks leading scorer was Harrison Barnes with 26 pts & rookie Dennis Smith Jr with 16 pts.

The Pells (4-5) survived and won an ugly road game against a struggling Mavericks team and can climb back up to 500 with another road win versus a young Chicago team (2-5) this Saturday night.