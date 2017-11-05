Pelicans Top Bulls In OT 96-90 To Get Back To 500

The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the United Center. The Pelicans Super-Star Forward & Chicago native Anthony Davis referred to this game as a business trip as he and his team jostled back & forth with The Bulls for much of the night. The Pells were in another grind it out contest against the Bulls as the half-time score was 38-38. Chicago came out & established a little rhythm winning the 3rd quarter 26-19 before New Orleans railed back taking the 4th with the same score of 26-19 to force overtime.



CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 4: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls box each other out on November 4, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

In OT The Pelicans Stars shinned as Anthony Davis & DeMarcus Cousins got it going to take the game 13-7 for a final of 96-90. New Orleans on the night shot 35-87(40.2), 9-31(29%) from 3 but the most telling stat was points in the paint where the Pells won 42-30.

Anthony Davis led the way with 27 pts 16 rebs followed by Boogie Cousins 25 pts 11 rebs. The Others led by Jameer Nelson 13 pts, Darius Miller 11 pts & Jrue Holiday 10 pts. The Jrue Holiday & EWtwaun Moore tandem continues to struggle offensively as Moore finished with 4 pts on 1-7(FG) 0-4 (3FG) in 30 minutes.

Never the less the Pelicans gutted it out and won another game making it 2 straight & gets them back to 500, as they get ready to face a talented Indiana Pacer Team (5-3 overall 3-1 home).