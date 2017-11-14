The Pell’s continued to turnover the ball (19) which were converted to 20 points for Atlanta & they (NO) shot 11-17 (67%) from the free throw line. New Orleans did shoot over 50% from the field but and stayed competitive enough to remain in this game. The Pell’s played downed to a young & aggressive Hawk team. ETWaun Moore was the leader scorer with a scrappy hard fought 24 pts, followed by DeMarcus Cousins 22 pts 16 reb 7 ast & the hero of the night Darius Miller added 21 pts 8-11 fg 5-8 3pt from downtown. Jrue Holiday & Anthony Davis finished with 13 pts a piece.
The game went down to the final possession before a late turn over by Atlanta guard Dennis Schroder with 03.6 seconds remaining ended the game at 106-105. The Pell’s win second straight home game and go to 8-6 overall 3-3 @home.
New Orleans welcomed back guard Rajon Rondo from a groin injury & he scored 2 pts in 5 mins. Rondo is currently under a medical minute restriction.
The Pelicans next game is Wednesday night versus the Toronto Raptors 7-5 overall (3-4 away) who defeated New Orleans 3 games ago 122-118.
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelicans Get 2nd Straight Win 106-105 Against Scrappy Young Hawks