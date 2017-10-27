The Sports Coma #98 Pelican Post Game Report Gm 4 Pells VS Trailblazers & Preview of Pells & Kings! The Pelican Post Game Report covering Pells lost to Portland 103-93 with break down, stats, interviews & commentary. Plus a preview of Pelicans VS Kings Gm 5 & more! Please Join Us All Pells & Basketball fans welcome! 40 min Power-cast Please Donate @ www.patreon.com/thepromedianetwork

Related

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: THE SPORTS COMA #98 PELICAN POST GAME REPORT GM 4 PELLS VS TRAILBLAZERS & PREVIEW OF PELLS & KINGS