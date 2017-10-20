CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 08: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up the court against the Chicago Bulls during a preseason game at the United Center on October 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Pelicans defeated the Bulls 108-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
PLEASE DONATE TO HELP OUR SHOW AT www.patreon.com/thepromedianetwork
View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: THE SPORTS COMA #95 THE PELICANS POST GAME REPORT (WK1 MEM VS N.O.) RECAP & (N.O. VS GOLDEN ST) PREVIEW