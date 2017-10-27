The Boogie Man Gets Revenge On The Kings In Major Fashion 114-106

The Pelicans continue their west coast adventure Thursday night versus Sacramento. The Pells All-Star Center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins returns to Sac-town for the first time since the trade that sent him to New Orleans. Without out Anthony Davis the Kings jumped out early on the Pelicans in the 1st half scoring 70 points versus 56 from New Orleans.

The Pells guard Jrue Holiday said Boogie Cousins lit a fire under them with a heated half time rant telling them that “The kings are younger, an are out playing them & are one the lowest scoring teams in the league!”

The Pells responded to Boogie’s call to action & responded in kind with a 58-36 second half. The Pelicans haven’t shown a dominant second half performance like that all season, especially without A.D. New Orleans at one point went on a 24-4 run on Sacramento, they knew Cousins wanted this one in a major way, playing completely out of his mind.

The Pelicans climbed to 2-3 record dispatching the young kings 114-106 competing The Boogie Man’s Revenge.

Boogie Cousins scored 41 pts 23 rebs 6 ast on 14-25 shooting from the field, 3-5 from downtown in 44 mins of action. The Others showed up big in this one also Jrue Holiday scored 20 pts, newly signed guard Jameer Nelson put up 18 pts in 36 mins & Etwuan Moore added 12 pts.

This was one of them games where you notice the team is starting to find chemistry as they finished the road trip 2-3 headed home getting ready for King James & The Cavs. The Pells shot 42-86 (48.8%) from the field, 13-32 (40.6%) from downtown, dominated the boards 55-40 & won the paint war 52-44.

This was a solid win against a team the Pells should beat and the guys really played hard for DeMarcus Cousins. The Pells will get A.D. back & the latest acquisition forward Josh Smith should make his debut against Cleveland Saturday night in New Orleans.