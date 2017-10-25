Pelicans Fight Hard But Lose A.D. & Game To Portland 103-93

The New Orleans Pelicans faced off with The Portland Trailblazers at The Moda Center Tuesday night. The Pells looking to win two in the row to get back to 500. It was an excellent action pack game down to the final 01:25 when Portland separated by 6 pts. The Pells lost the fourth quarter 32-20 which sealed their faith. New Orleans lost Star Big Anthony Davis with a knee issue 5:01 in the first and did not return.

In A.D. absence it became The Boogie Cousins Show as he carried the team in an all out effort from the inside, from the outside & defensive wise. The Pells continue to struggle on transition defense allowing to many second chance shots, turn overs & missed free throws but they showed ALOT of heart against Portland despite being short-handed.

DeMarcus Cousins finished 39 pts 13 rebs in 39 minutes of play for the Pells. The Others for New Orleans lead by Jrue Holiday didn’t do enough to help offensively despite Portland’s big two struggling. Holiday finished the game with 14 pts on 5-14 shooting missing a few wide open shots down the stretch besides knocking in a big three before the misses. Jameer Nelson added 10 pts, Ian Clark 9 pts & starter Etwaun Moore only had 8 pts in 28 mins.

The Trail blazer Star back court of Lillard & McCollum struggled threw three-quarters but came on in the fourth to take control of the game. Lillard finished with 13 pts & CJ McCollum was the closer, team leading scorer with 23 pts.

The post game stats for New Orleans which shot 30-76 (39.5%)FG, 9-30(30%) 3pt & 24-32 (75%)FT. The 17 turnovers hurt the Pells chances of winning this game & they were out rebounded 63-42 by Portland.

The Pelicans drop to 1-3 on the year as they head to Sacramento (1-3) looking to get win against the Kings.