Memphis, Tennessee The New Orleans Pelicans opened the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies with a loss 103-91. The Pelicans of course are without starting point Rajon Rondo (groin), started Jrue Holiday at point went back and forth with Memphis Wednesday night. The Pell’s were beat in the paint 56-44 by Memphis a place were New Orleans suppose to dominate with their 2 all-star bigs. New Orleans also shot 30-79 (38%

) against Memphis who had 39-92 (42.4%) from the field. The Pelicans turned the ball over 19 times but only allowed 9 points off them.

The Pells won the rebound battle 51-45, they made 24-29 (82.8%) from the free throw line but shot a miserable 7-25 (28%) from 3 point land. The Grizzlies all-stars & role players showed up to secure the win over New Orleans. The Grizzlies guard Michael Conley scored 27 pts, center Marc Gasol finished with 14 pts 11 rebs as he fouled out & rookie off guard Dillon Brooks contributed 19 pts.

The Pelicans all-star big men showed up but had absolutely no help from the rest of the team. The Pelicans all-star forward Anthony Davis finished with 33 pts & 18 rebs in 40 mins of action. The best center in the NBA Boogie Cousins almost finished with a triple double with 28 pts 10 rebs 7 blks in 38 mins. The 3rd member of the big 3 for the pelicans guard Jrue Holiday struggled to help offensively tonight only adding 4 pts 4 ast in 39 mins, off guard ETwuan Moore scored 11 pts.

With the loss the Pelicans are 0-1 as they head back to New Orleans to prepare for defending champions The Golden State Warriors(0-1) in The Smoothie King Center Wednesday night.

Related

View the original article at Pelican's Eye View: Pelicans Drop Regular Season Opener Against Grizzlies 103-91