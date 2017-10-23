Pelicans Come From Behind For First Win Of The Season 119-112

The New Orleans Pelicans on a west coast swing was able to get the first win over Lonzo Ball & The Lakers 119-112. The Pells scored 68 pts in the first half of the game before fading in the second half trailing at one point by 7 to L.A. The Pelicans remained composed and took control late closing the game with a 16-4 run.

The Pelicans shot an amazing 56.6% from the field tonight but only 31.3% from down town. The Pells transition defense was a little bit better this contest against a young Laker team.

The Pells bigs played outstanding yet again as A.D. scored 27 pts & 17 rebs in 39 mins, Boogie Cousins contributed 22 pts 11 rebs & 8 ast in 36 mins. The story for New Orleans tonight was The Others contributing: Jrue Holiday 14 pts, Etwuan Moore 19 pts, Ian Clark 14 pts & newest Pelican guard Jameer Nelson (5 pts 5 ast) whose veteran abilities helped massively.

The Lakers star guard Lonzo balled struggled in this game finishing with 8 pts 13 ast 8 rebs, top player was Jordan Clarkson he scored 24 pts in the loss.

The Pelicans (1-2) next match is tues 10/24/2017 at Portland versus the Trail blazers (2-1).