Pelicans Add Veteran Forward Josh Smith To injury Depleted Roster

The Pells have 7 players currently hurt & qualify for an injury hardship exemption.

The latest injury happened to Pelican Super-Star Anthony Davis during the Portland Trail blazer game when he bumped knees with another player. The good news was the MRI was negative but adding Josh Smith speaks volumes of New Orleans inability to stay healthy.

The lack of depth is forcing players like Boogie Cousins & Anthony Davis play more minutes which can increase chances of injury. Davis was playing almost 40 mins again over the last 3 games and of course the eye of the public falls on the controversial Pelicans medical staff.

Josh Smith (6-9 230 lbs) comes over from playing with Houston, L.A. Clippers & even a stint with China during the 2016-17 season. Smiths career numbers are 14.6 pts 7.5 rebs shooting 45.3% FG & 28.5% 3pt in 891 games.

The Pelicans will most certainly play Smith off the bench at the back up 4 & 5. The addition could mean the definite reduction of minutes a realgating of Cheick Diallo back to the bench.

It is uncertain on how much Smith has left in the tank but he can help out with defense or even mid to close to the basket scoring. The career average of 28% from downtown isn’t encouraging but give GM Dell Demps credit for bringing more versatile vets to the team.

The hope going forward is that this teams season isn’t derailed by injury once again like it was from years past.