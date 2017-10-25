The Pelicans Super Star Forward Anthony Davis MRI came back negative Tuesday night after he left the game versus Portland 5 mins in. A.D. appeared to step awkwardly after jostling for position with Trailblazer forward Maurice Harkless.

The Pells Head Coach Al Gentry said when asked about Davis said: “I don’t know a whole lot,” Gentry said. “Our trainers just said the MRI came back negative. I’m sure we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Davis is considered day-to-day, a league source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.