Joe Ingles taunts Kristaps Porzingis with nifty move during game (Video)

Feb 11, 2020

Jazz veteran forward Joe Ingles is known for doing whatever it takes to get under the skin of his opponents during games, and it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to change his reputation anytime soon.

Ingles may seem harmless by outsiders, but he’s a gritty defender, and he’s actually one of the biggest trash talkers in the NBA.

He even attempted to troll The Unicorn himself — Kristaps Porzingis — during Monday’s Jazz-Mavericks game, and succeeded. Ingles, for no reason at all aside for showing off, took the ball and whirled it through and around Porzingis’ legs.

Porzingis had to hate that, as Ingles embarrassed him with that sneaky little move, which obviously had nothing to do with the actual flow of the game.

Jazz, NBA, Promoted, Timberwolves

View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: Joe Ingles taunts Kristaps Porzingis with nifty move during game (Video)



February 4, 2020

