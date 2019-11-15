Mo Wagner gets drilled in groin during game (Video)

Basketball can be a dangerous games, as both players and fans know.

Sometimes, just being in the wrong place in the wrong time can be a bit painful, as those who tuned in to watch Friday’s Wizards-Timberwolves game at Target Center found out.

Wagner was just minding his own business being a good teammate on the play, as he set a perfect screen for Bradley Beal. The problem is that Treveon Graham tried to fight through it, and he ended up drilling Wagner right in the groin.

The painful expression on Wagner’s face said it all.

Ouch.