Andrew Wiggins shares bizarre excuse for lack of development

Wiggins was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, yet hasn’t even looked like a first-rounder. His defense is awful, and his effort is just as bad. Wiggins is a volume-scorer, whose inefficiency has really hurt the Wolves over the years, and results in a number of wasted possessions.
He did address his lack of development in speaking to Phil Mackey of SKOR North this week, and agreed that he can improve, but also shared a bizarre reason for why he hasn’t taken that next step.
“I can get better. There’s always room for improvement. I feel like my first three years I was on the rise and getting better and better,” Wiggins said. “And then as changes were made, I feel like there was a little decline.”
And the excuse:
“All the yelling and stuff, I feel, is not really going to change my mood,” Wiggins said. “But when a coach comes at me and is real, and tells me the real, I feel like I respect that a lot more than anyone just yelling.
“I feel like anyone can yell, anyone can raise their voice, but not a lot of people can be real. So that goes a long way for me.”
There you have it: Coaches just need to stop yelling at him. It’s that simple.
