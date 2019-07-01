TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 07: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose attends Adidas “All In For D Rose” at Roppongi Hills on September 7, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Detroit Pistons.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Reports began to surface on Saturday that stated the two sides were motivated to complete a deal. Derrick Rose will now join a team that employs powerhouse big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Rose will join Reggie Jackson in the Pistons backcourt. Detroit used part of their $9.3 million mid-level exception to take on the point guard from Chicago.

Rose last played with for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves took him on with a one-year deal that proved beneficial to both sides. Rose had a bit of a comeback year, putting up averages of 18 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game including 37 percent shooting from three. His highlight of the season was easily his career high 50-point game against the Utah Jazz on Halloween night. The entire NBA world was happy for Rose on that night. After all the struggle he has endured with knee injuries, it was great to see the former MVP play like the top player he once was.

One thing the Detroit Pistons do need to be concerned about is Rose’s health. He only played 51 games last season due to injuries. Rose underwent successful arthroscopic elbow surgery and was ruled out indefinitely in the final few weeks of the season. The last game he played was on March 10th. At the age of 30, injuries will continue to be a mounting concern The Pistons are hoping that Rose’s tenure with them will be the exception to the string of bad luck that has followed Rose since the early 2010’s.

