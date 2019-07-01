Select Page

Karl-Anthony Towns hints at D'Angelo Russell signing with Timberwolves, sparking rumors
The Timberwolves are in need of a point guard, and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns appears to believe they’ll be signing one of the top position players in free agency in the coming days.

Kemba Walker went to the Celtics, as many predicted, so he was essentially off the board before 6 p.m. ET even rolled around.

That leaves D’Angelo Russell as the top free agent point guard remaining on the market, and KAT appears to believe he’ll be signing with the Wolves. Check out this recent post on his Instagram story.

We’d love to watch the pick-and-rolls between KAT and D-Lo, so we’re rooting for it to happen. Stay tuned.

