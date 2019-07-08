BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 05: Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the NBA Global Games Spain 2016 match between FC Barcelona Lassa and Oklahoma City Thunder at Palau Sant Jordi on October 5, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ever since Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, reports have come out about Russell Westbrook also being on the trade block. The eight-time All-Star point guard is will surely garner interest from several teams.

As a former MVP, he has the ability to completely take over a game when needed. Whichever team makes an offer will need to be able to take on his expensive contract.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are a team that has been rumored to have plenty of interest in Westbrook ever since he became available. They have a very talented young core as well as a strong group of established veterans to offer in a potential trade. After trading for Jimmy Butler in free agency, Miami’s top priority is to put as much talent around him as possible. A trade for Westbrook would do just that, bringing elite athleticism as well as his sharpshooting talent to a franchise in need of it.

He would fill the void of the current starting point guard Goran Dragic who is quickly aging. The only problem with making a deal for Westbrook is that Miami would have to give up a lot. One of the best parts of their team is their young core, and they may not be willing to give certain key players up just for Westbrook.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that may be willing to give up whatever it takes to land Westbrook. After missing out on D’Angelo Russell in free agency, they may be quite desperate. If any team has the assets to pull off the trade, it’s the Timberwolves.

The deal would likely need to include Andrew Wiggins and the expiring contract of Jeff Teague to make the trade work. The Oklahoma City Thunder would be receiving a player with an abundance of potential as well as a seasoned veteran to add to their team. Other assets would need to be included in the deal, but Minnesota would be willing to send just about anyone to make that happen.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been rumored to have shown strong interest in Westbrook since he was made available. As a team with great potential and no true primary ball handler, Westbrook would fit perfectly in Detroit. He could pair up with Blake Griffin and immediately make them into a competitive playoff team.

They also have plenty of assets to pull off the trade and provide significant compensation for each side. The Pistons would most likely have to send over Andre Drummond as the centerpiece of the deal. After that, someone like Reggie Jackson or Tony Snell would be added on to compensate for the salary difference. This may be one of the best trades the Thunder could make in order to get a significant return on Westbrook.

New York Knicks

After missing out on pretty much everyone in free agency, the New York Knicks need to find some star power and find it fast. They have a plethora of draft picks and young talent to make available in a potential deal. Dennis Smith Jr. would most likely need to be included as well as a player like Mitchell Robinson.

Without many enticing players to offer, New York would need to give up multiple current and future draft picks to even interest the Thunder. Westbrook would play in the biggest market of his career a bigger and would have rookie R.J. Barrett to potentially create a star duo with. While this trade is possible, don’t expect it to happen.

The Last Word

Many different teams are going to show interest in Westbrook throughout the coming weeks. The question is how much will they have to give up to get him. A surprise team could even make a move for him who isn’t on the list. No matter where he ends up he will definitely make a big difference for whatever team he goes to.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on