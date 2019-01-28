The Timberwolves Should Be Sellers At The Trade Deadline

Dear Timberwolves fans,

So Christopher Hines wrote an interesting piece that raises the inevitable question for all of us To consider as the season progresses:

Should the Timberwolves, despite making the playoffs last year and restructuring their front office, buy or sell before the trade deadline?

That’s a…complicated question to answer. Given their back-to-back wins against the Suns, and their back-to-back losses against the Jazz, who are the superior team, the Timberwolves are at a crossroads.

The Timberwolves have expiring contracts like that of Taj Gibson’s. The Timberwolves are also stuck with player contracts that the consensus—fans, the front office and those around the league—believe are albatross.

(Think Gorgui Dieng.)

(And, to a degree, Andrew Wiggins…)

So with the cast of the Timberbulls—Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Luol Deng—on its way out after this season—and, heck, if you want to include Scott Layden in the fold as well, sure; he may or may not be sacked—the Thibs era in Minnesota will be no more.