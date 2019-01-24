The Timberwolves Missed Out On Carmelo Anthony

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Carmelo Anthony is officially a Bull:

OFFICIAL: The Chicago Bulls have traded the draft rights of Tadija Dragićević to the Houston Rockets in exchange for forward Carmelo Anthony, draft rights to Jon Diebler, and cash considerations. Release: https://t.co/u1VsnCQo06 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2019

And The Timberwolves, as of now, are 23-24.

There are rumblings the Bulls may be unloading him…to a contender, possibly:

Carmelo Anthony will not play a game for the Bulls, but it is possible that franchise holds off on waiving him until the trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN. Bulls could include him in a one-for-one trade, but can’t aggregate his contract in another deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Well, count the Timberwolves as a contender. They’re only a game away from .500.

They haven’t buried themselves in the cellar yet, but I can’t help but wonder this: what if the Timberwolves traded for Melo?

Would such a hypothetical exist?