The Timberwolves Missed Out On Carmelo Anthony

Dear Timberwolves fans,
Carmelo Anthony is officially a Bull:
And The Timberwolves, as of now, are 23-24.
There are rumblings the Bulls may be unloading him…to a contender, possibly:
Well, count the Timberwolves as a contender. They’re only a game away from .500.
They haven’t buried themselves in the cellar yet, but I can’t help but wonder this: what if the Timberwolves traded for Melo?
Would such a hypothetical exist?
