Select Page

The Timberwolves Missed Out On Carmelo Anthony

Posted by | Jan 24, 2019 | ,

The Timberwolves Missed Out On Carmelo Anthony
Dear Timberwolves fans,

Carmelo Anthony is officially a Bull:

And The Timberwolves, as of now, are 23-24.

There are rumblings the Bulls may be unloading him…to a contender, possibly:

Well, count the Timberwolves as a contender. They’re only a game away from .500.

They haven’t buried themselves in the cellar yet, but I can’t help but wonder this: what if the Timberwolves traded for Melo?

Would such a hypothetical exist?

Howlin’ T-Wolf Fan Mail, NBA, Timberwolves

View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: The Timberwolves Missed Out On Carmelo Anthony



Related Posts

Report: Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Tom Thibodeau

Report: Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Tom Thibodeau

January 7, 2019

Examining the Resurgence of Derrick Rose

Examining the Resurgence of Derrick Rose

January 14, 2019

Ryan Saunders Will Coach The Timberwolves Next Year

Ryan Saunders Will Coach The Timberwolves Next Year

January 23, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino