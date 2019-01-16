Stay Classy, Jimmy Butler

Dear Jimmy Butler,

You got what you wanted:

[embedded content]

You’re now in the playoff hunt.

Congratulations! Your win against the Timberwolves moves you, and your team, closer to the playoffs.

As for your former team, Well…sigh.

(What life would’ve looked like had you stayed with the team…)

Yeah…here’s another update: the team you played against no longer has a familiar coach on the helm.

You know Ryan Saunders, of course, but he’s no Thibs and he’s still in the process of refining his coaching style.

I also remember this: the end of your Timberwolves tenure was…messy, to say the least.

Ugh, the flashbacks.