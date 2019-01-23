Select Page

Ryan Saunders Will Coach The Timberwolves Next Year

Jan 23, 2019

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves are winning:

As of today, they are, uh…what, 23-24.

23-24! Right.

If you’re clapping your hands right now…okay. Good. Your fandom is revealing.

Quite riveting.

You know what else is revealing about today’s win? The confidence Mr. Taylor must be feeling right now on who will coach the Timberwolves next year.

Yes, after that close win against the Suns, the Timberwolves bounced back and smashed the same team that nearly ripped their heads off the other day.

