Jim Peterson Deserves Your Apology

Dear Thibs,

Maybe I’m a week or two old to this. Oh well. My point still stands.

Anyways. Listen: I know you’re no longer with the Timberwolves. (I hope you’re doing well, by the way)

I know you’re not the most affable personality in the world.

I know, as well as you do, that you’re a flawed human being, even though you’re a great coach. (I still think the decision to let you go before the All-Star game was…controversial.)

What I can’t wrap my head around is the way you treated our Timberwolves color commentator, Jim Pete—someone with over 20 years in the digital landscape here in the Twin Cities, providing a coach’s perspective on the game.