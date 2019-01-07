Derrick Rose blows up on reporter, tells man to 'kill yourself' (Video)

Derrick Rose was none too happy with a reporter about a Tom Thibodeau question, and he let the poor guy know about it during a media scrum on Monday.

Rose was asked a perfectly fair question, which had to do with his production possibly declining with Thibs having been fired.

Here’s what he had to say in response:

“Like I said, for everybody that thinks I’m not going to play the same way, kill yourself, because I believe in myself.”

He also defended Thibodeau for believing in him.

“He was the only coach that believed in me… No teams wasn’t looking for me at all. I was basically out the league. Even coming here, everybody didn’t know I was going to play this way.”

It’s clear that Rose is frustrated that Thibs was fired, but going off on the media isn’t going to help matters, and it’s not a good look. Right now, he’s playing as close as he ever has to his 2011 MVP level, and his comeback story is amazing, but don’t blast the media for a stupid decision the team’s ownership/management made.