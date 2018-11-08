Derrick Rose trash talks Lonzo Ball after draining three-pointer (Video)

Derrick Rose hit a shot over Lonzo Ball during Wednesday’s game at Staples Center, and he made sure to let the second-year point guard know about it afterward.

Rose was matched up against Ball in the third quarter of the game, and the ball was kicked out to him on the perimeter. Ball went to close out on him, but he was too late, and Rose drained a three-pointer in his face.

That wasn’t all, though. Rose got back on defense afterward, then yelled some trash talk directed at Ball, for everyone at Staples Center to hear.

“Weak a– n—-!” Rose yelled.

That’s one way to celebrate a big shot.