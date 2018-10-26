NBA Trade Rumors: Asking price for Jimmy Butler is ridiculous, given Rockets' proposed trade

Jimmy Butler remains with the Timberwolves, for now, but the trade rumors haven’t died down one bit.

If anything, they’re actually picking up, now that a recent bit of news just broke.

A new contender appears to have stepped into the ring in vying for Butler’s services — and they came from, literally, the top rope. No one expected the Rockets to be in the mix, and yet they are right there.

Not only that, they apparently offered four first-round draft picks, which is quite the trade haul.

Story posting soon: The Houston Rockets are making a renewed bid to acquire Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler, including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent trade offer, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2018

The picks must have been for a number of years down the line, and maybe weren’t protected. It’s hard to view the Timberwolves turning down four first-rounders, if the logistics were legitimate.