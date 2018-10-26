NBA Trade Rumors: Asking price for Jimmy Butler is ridiculous, given Rockets' proposed trade

Select Page

NBA Trade Rumors: Asking price for Jimmy Butler is ridiculous, given Rockets&#039; proposed trade

Jimmy Butler remains with the Timberwolves, for now, but the trade rumors haven’t died down one bit.

If anything, they’re actually picking up, now that a recent bit of news just broke.

A new contender appears to have stepped into the ring in vying for Butler’s services — and they came from, literally, the top rope. No one expected the Rockets to be in the mix, and yet they are right there.

Not only that, they apparently offered four first-round draft picks, which is quite the trade haul.

The picks must have been for a number of years down the line, and maybe weren’t protected. It’s hard to view the Timberwolves turning down four first-rounders, if the logistics were legitimate.

