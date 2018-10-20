10/19 Cavaliers @ Timberwolves Rapid Reactions

What a night at Target Center. It was an electric atmosphere inside, but also awkward. The night started with Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau being HEAVILY booed. However, those boos quickly became cheers for Butler as he dominated every facet of the game.

Wolves get bench production. The Wolves got 42 points from their bench unit, a huge boost. Tolliver was 3-7 from three, after not attempting any deep balls in the season opener on Wednesday. The Timberwolves also got a productive Derrick Rose, who recorded 12 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns is looking very active on defense. KAT may still not be the most physically talented defender, but the effort seems to be coming around. Towns racked up 4 blocks tonight, including a crucial stuff at the end of the game.

Andrew Wiggins is looking energetic. Maybe it was because the Cavaliers were in town, but Wiggins has been playing with more energy and effort in the two games so far this season. If that keeps up for the remainder of the year, it will be a big step forward for Wiggins.