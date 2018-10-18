10/17 Timberwolves @ Spurs Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Spurs: 112, Wolves: 108
Timberwolves
- Karl-Anthony Towns’ foul trouble hurt Minnesota. Towns was in foul trouble all night for Minnesota. Gorgui played well while Towns sat, but Towns is obviously the better player. The Wolves struggled with Aldridge all night and having KAT in foul trouble didn’t help the Wolves in that aspect.
- Wiggins had lots of positives, but some negatives. I don’t understand what Wiggins finds so intriguing in taking long twos. It’s not a good shot, but it’s a shot Wig continues to take. However, Wiggins was engaged. He was active for most of the game and was at his best when attacking the rim and freely shooting the three.
- Tolliver took one shot, and it wasn’t a three. Anthony Tolliver was brought in to shoot threes. Well, tonight, he didn’t shoot any. The Wolves need to run sets to get Tolliver looks from deep, especially when the starters are out of the game.
- Wolves miss bunnies at the rim. Minnesota missed way too many short shots against San Antonio and it cost them. Butler, along with Rose and others couldn’t seem to get easy shots around the rim to fall. Hopefully it’s just the gitters of opening night, but it’s something to keep an eye on.
- Rose isn’t the guy the Wolves want shooting the ball at the end to tie the game. Rose was 3-12 from the field and was inconsistent all night. Despite a decent look to tie the game, the ball needs to be in Jimmy’s hands late in the game.
- All in all, it was a solid opening night for Minnesota. Despite the loss, the Wolves showed fight and effort, something they didn’t show in the preseason. There is no doubt that Butler lit a fire under the team, and it was good to see everyone come out and play hard.
Spurs
- The Spurs aren’t going away. Despite trading Kawhi Leonard and losing multiple players to injuries, this San Antonio team is still good. DeRozan led the Spurs with 28 points, scoring from everywhere.
- LaMarcus Aldridge records 21 points and 19 rebounds. LMA dominated the Wolves on the glass, especially on the offensive boards, recording eight offensive rebounds.
- 19 offensive rebounds won the Spurs the game. San Antonio outrebounded Minnesota 19-14 on the glass and down the stretch, it showed.
- San Antonio protects their home court. The Spurs don’t lose at home, and tonight was no different. The Spurs consistently have one of the best home records in the NBA each season.
- Rudy Gay provided a huge punch with 18 points in just 23 minutes. Gay shot 8-12 from the field and hit a three-pointer. That, along with his seven rebounds gave San Antonio a great boost.
