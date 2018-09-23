WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 6: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (32) blocks a shot from Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal (3) at the Verizon Center in Washington, USA on January 6, 2017. The Wizards held their lead over the Wolves for a final score of 112 to 105. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

It has been a drama-filled offseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves, to say the least. There have been rumblings of discord and tension between the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns in the past, but Towns will not be going anywhere.

In a deal that cements him as the franchise’s long-term cornerstone, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a 5-year, $190M super-maximum extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

Towns and the Timberwolves agreed to terms Saturday on a five-year, $190 million supermax contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns’ statement echoed the narrative that there was still some unfinished business and that he was still committed to the Timberwolves.

Minnesota picked him number one overall in the 2015 draft, and the choice has not disappointed thus far. He showed great improvement last season averaging 21.3 points and knocking down 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Still only 22 years old, we haven’t begun to see the potential of Towns. Yes, that is very scary.

The Western Conference is also scary and will be an all-out war this coming season. That being said, the Timberwolves will be looking to turn the corner this year and try to make some noise in the playoffs.

Despite a lot of drama and miscommunication, the Timberwolves have to feel good about securing Towns for the near future. His skill set is very unique and players like Towns definitely do not grow on trees.

It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves will handle the looming Jimmy Butler situation and how it will all impact this coming season.

