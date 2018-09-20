Andrew Wiggins slams Stephen Jackson over recent criticism

Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins may be a quiet guy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not going to stand up for himself if he believes he’s been unfairly attacked.

That was the case recently, when his brother, Nick, announced that he was happy Jimmy Butler was requesting to be traded away from the team.

Former-NBA-player-turned-analyst Stephen Jackson then chimed in, putting Wiggins on blast.

It didn’t take long for Wiggins to respond, though, which he did on his Instagram story. And he brought the heat.

“Old dudes stay hating like he was anything special bum a–” Wiggins wrote.

He isn’t wrong, either. Jackson was never much more than a utility guy, who could knock down a shot here and there.