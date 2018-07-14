Select Page

Report: Timberwolves are still confident in Andrew Wiggins

Posted by | Jul 14, 2018 | ,

Report: Timberwolves are still confident in Andrew Wiggins
Despite breaking into the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves face a lot of tough questions revolving around their stars. Questions range from the contract extension of Karl Anthony Towns, issues with Jimmy Butler, and the lack of progress from Andrew Wiggins.

But, according to what T Wolves owner Glen Taylor said on The Scoop Podcast, Minnesota is still confident in Andrew Wiggins going forward.

“I just think you want to take a person and not give up on them when they’re that young, no matter what,” Taylor said. “I just think you have to be really careful not to give up on him.”

Despite multiple trade rumors surfacing this offseason around Wiggins, Taylor is not ready to give up on Wiggins just yet. Which makes sense, because the Wolves traded their franchise player Kevin Love for Wiggins back in 2014. The Wolves invested quite a lot into the former Kansas Jayhawk, so it makes sense to see everything through.

Wiggins averaged 17.7 points and 4.4 rebounds on 43.8% from the field. The 17.7 points per game mark is a significant drop off from the 23.6 points per game Wiggins averaged in 2016.

Featured, Hoops Provider, NBA, Timberwolves

View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: Report: Timberwolves are still confident in Andrew Wiggins



Related Posts

Mediocrity and What LeBron's Move West Means for the Wolves

Mediocrity and What LeBron&#039;s Move West Means for the Wolves

July 11, 2018

Jimmy Butler reportedly turns down monster contract extension from TWolves

Jimmy Butler reportedly turns down monster contract extension from TWolves

July 13, 2018

Report: Derrick Rose Agrees to Re-Sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

Report: Derrick Rose Agrees to Re-Sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

July 1, 2018

LOOK: Broncos' DeMaryius Thomas recruits Jimmy Butler to Denver

LOOK: Broncos&#039; DeMaryius Thomas recruits Jimmy Butler to Denver

July 14, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino