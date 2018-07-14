Report: Timberwolves are still confident in Andrew Wiggins

Despite breaking into the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves face a lot of tough questions revolving around their stars. Questions range from the contract extension of Karl Anthony Towns, issues with Jimmy Butler, and the lack of progress from Andrew Wiggins.

But, according to what T Wolves owner Glen Taylor said on The Scoop Podcast, Minnesota is still confident in Andrew Wiggins going forward.

“I just think you want to take a person and not give up on them when they’re that young, no matter what,” Taylor said. “I just think you have to be really careful not to give up on him.”

Despite multiple trade rumors surfacing this offseason around Wiggins, Taylor is not ready to give up on Wiggins just yet. Which makes sense, because the Wolves traded their franchise player Kevin Love for Wiggins back in 2014. The Wolves invested quite a lot into the former Kansas Jayhawk, so it makes sense to see everything through.

Wiggins averaged 17.7 points and 4.4 rebounds on 43.8% from the field. The 17.7 points per game mark is a significant drop off from the 23.6 points per game Wiggins averaged in 2016.