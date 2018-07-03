Report: Jimmy Butler 'fed up' with Towns, won't sign extension

“As for Butler, a league source said that he also has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns,”
Some tension had emerged recently with Towns and the franchise, but things seemed to cool down as of late. It doesn’t look like anything had cooled down as Butler is beginning to grow tired of the antics of young players. Butler was acquired from Chicago for Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn during the 2017 NBA Draft.
Butler, 28, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 59 games in his first season with the Timberwolves.
