According to reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent point guard Derrick Rose to a contract worth $2.1 million over one year. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 6th.

Sources: Derrick Rose has agreed to a one-year, $2.1M deal to re-sign with Minnesota. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Rose’s contract will take him through the end of the 2018-19 season.

Rose averaged 8.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, in what was a disappointing season, Rose will look to bounce back this time around. Playing just 25 games for two different teams, last season was awful for the former MVP. Injuries and motivational problems ended his time in Cleveland, he lasted just 16 games. Traded to Utah, Rose was waived after just two days. Picked up by Minnesota, Rose went on to play a role in the playoffs, but the Timberwolves were beaten by the Houston Rockets in five games.

Looking forward, Rose will provide good scoring and playmaking at point guard spot for Minnesota. Known for his attacking style on the court, Rose will look to become a reliable scoring option for his new team. The Timberwolves will need Rose to stay healthy and bounce back from last year’s struggles in order to contend for a playoff spot in the 2018-19 season.

Rose is going into his 10th season in the league, during which he’ll be 30 years old. Until this point, he’s played for four teams, after being drafted No.1 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2008.

