Jimmy Butler reportedly turns down monster contract extension from TWolves

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Butler was fed up with the Wolves, especially their younger players. In that same report, the idea of playing with Kyrie Irving in another destination would be very appealing to the two-way star in another city. Teams like Chicago, Boston, and San Antonio have all been in rumors surrounding the potential team-up of Irving and Butler.
Butler was acquired from Chicago for Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn during the 2017 NBA Draft. Butler, 28, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 59 games in his first season with the Timberwolves.
