The Litmus Test Of All Litmus Tests

We went ******* crazy this week.
You know what I’m talking about. The Timberwolves on Thursday lost a close game to the Nuggets:
(Relax: You could smile now)
I know. I know: there’s a few of you brushing off your overreactions.
Don’t lie though: you were stressed out…
Okay, fast forward twenty-four hours: Jimmy Butler returns to the lineup, and the Timberwolves were playing the Lakers—a must-win game, in the minds of many, to stay in the Western Conference Standings.
(Remember: at the time, the Timberwolves dropped to the eighth seed)
