Select Page

The Litmus Test Of All Litmus Tests

Posted by | Apr 7, 2018 | ,

The Litmus Test Of All Litmus Tests
Dear Timberwolves fans,

We went ******* crazy this week.

You know what I’m talking about. The Timberwolves on Thursday lost a close game to the Nuggets:

(Relax: You could smile now)

I know. I know: there’s a few of you brushing off your overreactions.

Don’t lie though: you were stressed out…

Okay, fast forward twenty-four hours: Jimmy Butler returns to the lineup, and the Timberwolves were playing the Lakers—a must-win game, in the minds of many, to stay in the Western Conference Standings.

(Remember: at the time, the Timberwolves dropped to the eighth seed)

Howlin’ T-Wolf Fan Mail, NBA, Timberwolves

View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: The Litmus Test Of All Litmus Tests



Related Posts

Howlin' T-Wolf Joins USA TODAY Sports!

Howlin&#039; T-Wolf Joins USA TODAY Sports!

April 2, 2018

Timberwolves Defeat The Lakers 113-96: Fan Reactions

Timberwolves Defeat The Lakers 113-96: Fan Reactions

April 7, 2018

Timberwolves Defeat The Lakers 113-96: Highlights and Postgame

Timberwolves Defeat The Lakers 113-96: Highlights and Postgame

April 7, 2018

Jazz Defeat The Timberwolves 121-97: Fan Reactions

Jazz Defeat The Timberwolves 121-97: Fan Reactions

April 2, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino