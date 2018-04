Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves surprised us tonight:

The Timberwolves have finally done it!

I don’t know about you, but 2004—an era featuring Kevin Garnett in his prime—felt like eons ago.

I wasn’t even a fan yet, and so all this talk about the good o’ days doesn’t resonate with me.

Until tonight…

