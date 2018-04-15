Let’s Enjoy The Playoff Series Against The Rockets

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves have done it!

The Timberwolves are in.

The Timberwolves—I’m sorry to say this–will play against the Rockets:

HOU (1) vs. MIN (8) GM1 MIN @ HOU Sun 4/15 8:00pm CT

GM2 MIN @ HOU Wed 4/18 8:30pm CT

GM3 HOU.@ MIN Sat 4/21 6:30pm CT

Gm4 HOU @ MIN Mon 4/23 7:00pm CT

*GM5 MIN @ HOU Wes 4/25 – TBD

*GM6 HOU @ MIN Fri 4/27 – TBD

*GM7 MIN @ HOU Sun 4/29 – TBD — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 12, 2018

Ugh.

The Timberwolves will be the underdogs in the series. The Rockets, according to the mainstream media, and let’s be honest: just about every outlet that’s out there, will win the series.

Will they? There’s certainly a real possibility—make no mistake—and as a Timberwolves fan, I—You know—I don’t want to jinx anyone, or anything, but I do believe the Timberwolves will give the Rockets a run for their money.