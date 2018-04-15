Let’s Enjoy The Playoff Series Against The Rockets

The Timberwolves have done it!
The Timberwolves are in.
The Timberwolves—I’m sorry to say this–will play against the Rockets:
Ugh.
The Timberwolves will be the underdogs in the series. The Rockets, according to the mainstream media, and let’s be honest: just about every outlet that’s out there, will win the series.
Will they? There’s certainly a real possibility—make no mistake—and as a Timberwolves fan, I—You know—I don’t want to jinx anyone, or anything, but I do believe the Timberwolves will give the Rockets a run for their money.
