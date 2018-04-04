Remember what happened 48 hours go?

The Timberwolves, playing against Ricky Rubio‘s team, were fighting for a playoff spot and after all the hype—and hoopla and whatnot—surrounding you, look what happened:

You made it. Welcome to the Big Leagues—er, I mean the NBA.

Congratulations!

There is, however, one question that remains unanswered: your role with the Timberwolves moving forward, what will it be? How will be it influenced by the cap space that will be available during the offseason?

Will your role diminish next season? Will Thibs rely on you during big moments? And consider this: What if you get traded?

Sadly, we—we, as in the Timberwolves front office and fans—have to acknowledge what appears to be the inevitable: once the offseason begins, your role is in the air.

Regardless, I want to say this: no matter what happens, no matter where you are, no matter what your role is, I support you and so do the folks in the Timberwolves blogosphere:

Justin Patton’s career is about to begin. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) April 2, 2018

Patton is making his NBA debut. Nice to see. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) April 2, 2018

Not to mention, of course, Timberwolves fans:

Timberwolves may have lost but I’m glad to see Justin Patton finally getting to make his debut! — Cooper Langby (@CooperLangby) April 2, 2018

Well, seeing Justin Patton play for once is nice #wolves — Dane Mosher (@DaneMosher7) April 2, 2018

There’s no reason why Anthony Brown and Justin Patton aren’t getting minutes on this team — Ahmed (@BM_Ahmed) April 2, 2018

Do you see the love for you from the Twin Cities and beyond? Do you feel the love, Justin Patton?

You, Justin Patton: You’ve Debuted Just In Time.

Just In Time for a standing ovation.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

