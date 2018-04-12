Select Page

Jimmy Butler draws MVP chants after win over Nuggets (VIDEO)

Apr 12, 2018

The butler did it on Wednesday night, and the Timberwolves punched their ticket to the playoffs as a result.

Jimmy Butler went off in the game against the Nuggets, leading the team in scoring with 31 points. He played like the superstar the Wolves hoped he would be when they traded for him over the summer, and now the team is postseason-bound.

Butler was interviewed on the court after the game, when fans began chanting “MVP” as he spoke.

He won’t win the award, but the passion from the fans was impressive nonetheless.

