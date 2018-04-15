Is Andrew Wiggins third wheel material? — part 2

Part two: Jimmy Butler leaving town

Jimmy Butler has made everything a lot more complicated for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not worse, just….complicated.

The Wolves planned on developing their young core–Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, and yes, even Tyus Jones–so that when the Golden State Warriors reign of terror was over, they could step up and be the team to beat in the Western Conference.

That plan was fast tracked when Jimmy Butler came to town. He brought a win-now mentality and a sense of urgency to the franchise. With the option to opt out of his contract for the 2020 season, the Wolves have the rest of this year and next to convince Butler that his best chances of winning a title in the next five years are here in Minnesota.

So how do the Wolves do that?

They show Butler that they are fully invested in chasing rings while he is in his prime. That might mean trading in some of your young pieces for veterans. Would Thibs, a notorious win-now coach, risk the long-term future of the franchise for a superstar in his prime to pair with Butler and KAT?

Abso-freakin’-lutely!