Howlin' T-Wolf Joins USA TODAY Sports!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Good News!

(For both you and I!!)

Howlin’ T-Wolf, and the rest of the Sports Daily crew, including our Dear Leader: Derek Hanson, will be joining USA TODAY Sports!!!

Let me catch my breath…

This is…a dream come true! This was months in the making, and there were a lot of zigs and zags.

Yep, that’s right. The future of sports journalism is fraught with uncertainty, and let’s be clear: it’s not your fault!

Times have changed, and so has the technology, and when you put two and two together, it clarifies the forces that shape the present.

Let me give you a taste of what I mean. Today, if you want to cover the Timberwolves, it’s extremely easy. All you have to do is create a blog, a podcast, etc. The barriers of entry into sports has been knocked down, and the average fan could show off their expertise like never before.

These are exciting times! For me though, the written word resonates with me. I love writing, and I love the Timberwolves, and so my preferred platform is blogging (my way).