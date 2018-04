Dear Timberwolves fans,

Let’s say you had to choose between the Timberwolves and Thibs.

Who would you have chosen?

Well, we all know the answer to that question. It’s, of course, the Timberwolves!

We’re loyal to the brand, Right?

(I know I’m Right)

Don’t act like I’m not right. I remember the boo birds circulating after game two:

Nobody can tell me otherwise that Thibs should remain coach. He will not be able to develop our core group to contend and it’s clear his philosophies are out dated. And we’re stuck with him for at least one more year. #AllEyesNorth #alleyeshopingforacoachingchange — Chad Molin (@molin1106) April 19, 2018

Thibs deserves some blame but these losses are due to our top two players not showing up. KAT always been fools gold to me so I’m not surprised and jimmy knows he can’t lead a team through the playoffs that’s why Rondo had to carry him last year. #AllEyesNorth — Hurricane #LS (@Hurricane3323) April 19, 2018

The takeaway message: Thibs needs to go.

