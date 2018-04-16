Charles Barkley rips T-Wolves, calls them 'dumbest team' he's ever seen

Select Page

Charles Barkley rips T-Wolves, calls them &#039;dumbest team&#039; he&#039;s ever seen

The Timberwolves put up an amazing fight in Sunday’s playoff opener against the Rockets, and gave the fans at Toyota Center plenty to sweat about.

They were a missed three-point jumper by Jimmy Butler away from potentially forcing overtime in the 104-101 loss, and that was with a relatively quiet performance by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had only eight points. Minnesota have a lot of positives to take away from the loss, and the way they remained competitive against the No. 1 overall team in the playoffs, in their house.

TNT analyst/pot-stirrer Charles Barkley apparently isn’t sold on the Wolves, though. He called them out at halftime of Sunday’s game, even though they trailed by only seven points at the time.

They’ve got to be “one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen in my life,” Barkley said.

We don’t agree. with Barkley, as the Wolves competed, they just ran into the buzz saw known as the Rockets.

