Ah, Heh, The Timberwolves—WHAT A SURREAL MOMENT!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

5…..

4….

3…

2..

1.

The Timberwolves are going to the playoffs!

The playoffs! 14 years later, the Timberwolves are extending their season beyond the regular season.

I remember where I was, and what I was doing. I was watching the game, dumbfounded that we’re going to overtime.

Everything in this season led to these moments—the final game, the final minutes—and the Timberwolves still had to prove themselves to a team that was breathing down their necks.

I was stressed—and so were many of you Timberwolves fans. I could imagine—and I didn’t want to overthink predictions that could jeopardize the team’s chances, so I sat there in silence, enjoying the game for what it was: a thriller.