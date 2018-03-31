Timberwolves Defeat The Mavericks 93-92: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Jamal knows when this offense really needs him, then reacts accordingly — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) March 31, 2018

Tom Thibodeau following the @Timberwolves‘ 93-92 win: “Finding a way to win. That’s the most important thing right now” pic.twitter.com/fFii8CyjXn — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 31, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Considering the circumstances (i.e. the wild, wild Western Conference), Jamal Crawford earned his entire contract just in tonight’s performance. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) March 31, 2018

At Dallas seemed like the hardest of the Final Five tank games. Good win no matter how ugly (and wow was it ugly for long stretches). — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) March 31, 2018

Never a dull moment in Wolvesdom — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) March 31, 2018

Nuggets win. The Wolves are the 5th seed in the West. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) March 31, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Wolves barely beat the Mavs goooood god do we need Jimmy Butler back — Jimmy Marcus Georges-Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) March 31, 2018

Wow. Hard to be excited about that ‘win’. That was just worrisome and sad. Wolves move into 6th but you could easily see them taking losses to Utah, Denver, LAL and Denver again which would be a disaster scenario. This team is not good without Jimmy and it should be 😐 — Key Sang (@Phantele_) March 31, 2018

Yes! Huge! Crawford’s dagger at the end also the difference. Jamal’s bounce steps back to the bench after that shot… even better. #alleyesnorth — glenn steinke (@glennsteinke) March 31, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves!

