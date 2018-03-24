Timberwolves Defeat The Knicks 108-104: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

#WolvesFastbreak: The @Timberwolves found a way to win in the fourth quarter against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/ueQNnpK53r — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 24, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

With 42nd win 108-104 over Knicks tonight, Wolves guarantee first winning season since 2005. “We’re going in a good direction, but there’s more to do,” KAT says — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 24, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) Towns 24p (9/14 FG), 14r

2) Dope all-around game (17p, 11r) for Wigg

3) Hardaway Jr. was flamethrower

4) Tyus and G injected spark

5) Bjelica keeps making huge plays

6) That was ugly

7) A winning season! — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 24, 2018

The Timberwolves have clinched their eighth season (of 29) with a winning record in franchise history. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) March 24, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

I’ve been waiting for 13 years for a winning Wolves season and we finally have one again!#AllEyesNorth — Jimmy Knutson (@JimmyKnutson) March 24, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

