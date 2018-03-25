Sixers Defeat The Timberwolves 120-108: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

While Wolves fly back home tonight, Jimmy Buckets is Face-Timing Tyus from courtside at Tyus brother Tre’s state high-school championship game at Target Center — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 25, 2018

Cole out there, too. Don’t know how I missed the big fella — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 24, 2018

This one’s over. Next 3 are vs. tanking teams. Let’s win all those and position ourselves for a fighting chance at a top-6 seed. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 24, 2018

Big props to the Wolves bench making it a game. Forced Philly to put their starters back on the floor. #AllEyesNorth — Timberwolves All Day 🏀🐺 (@WolvesDieHards) March 25, 2018

Our reserves got us back into that game… love the fight. Gotta get the next three though against Memphis, atlanta and Dallas #AllEyesNorth — Luke (42-32) (@LukeChali4) March 25, 2018

Lol…….Our bench was amazing lol…. Have them start over the starters the next game because our starters effort was horrible! Anyways thanks for turning the most devastating game this season in to a funny game! Better beat the grizz tho! #AllEyesNorth #StartBench — bballtubing (@BballTubing) March 25, 2018

